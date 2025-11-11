Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,852,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 447,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

