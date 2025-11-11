Nwam LLC Has $8 Million Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nwam LLC owned 0.53% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 5,443,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,054,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,177,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,238,000. Finally, Wolfstich Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 500.8% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 1,668,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSU stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

