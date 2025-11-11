United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 217.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $152,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4,436.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $855.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $940.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.47.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

