Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $7,331,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,320.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.41.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,082.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,071.68. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.