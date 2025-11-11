Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $852.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

