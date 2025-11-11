Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,408,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 753.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,815,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,104 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,447.44. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4%

RXRX opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.