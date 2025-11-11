Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $1,440,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,871,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total transaction of $805,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.35, for a total transaction of $4,122,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,656,015.70. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 528,087 shares of company stock valued at $190,453,004. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $322.61 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

