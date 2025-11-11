ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $81,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 175,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Workday by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 1.2%

Workday stock opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

View Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.