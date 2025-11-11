Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,618,000 after purchasing an additional 170,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 158,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,405,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cal-Maine Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.