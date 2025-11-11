ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 29,869 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Airbnb worth $87,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,024,000 after buying an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,297.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,676 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,189,000. Finally, Consulta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $28,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 704,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at $56,685,535.50. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

