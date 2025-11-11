Keynote Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $22,696,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 362.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,000,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,661,000 after buying an additional 2,351,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 2,232,799 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $9,416,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.