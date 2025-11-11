Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 130,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,249,158.28. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

