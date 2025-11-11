Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $578,100,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6%

Citigroup stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

