Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,779,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,711,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,186,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,934,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,762,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $493.43 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.