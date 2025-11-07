SouthState Corp Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

