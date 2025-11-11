FY2026 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Lifted by Stifel Canada

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stifel Canada upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for CGI Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CGI Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.74 on Monday. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CGI Group by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in CGI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

