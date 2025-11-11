Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$101.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.44.

TSE SLF opened at C$81.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$74.56 and a 1-year high of C$91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas Murphy bought 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$79.37 per share, with a total value of C$268,973.75. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$268,973.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,044 shares of company stock worth $320,865 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

