iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Holdings Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $114,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 162,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 31.4%

EFV stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

