Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Adicet Bio FY2025 Earnings

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adicet Bio from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Report on Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Trading Up 2.7%

Adicet Bio stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 154,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.