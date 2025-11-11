Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRGY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRGY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,928,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,186,000 after buying an additional 3,960,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 158,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.