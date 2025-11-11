Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRGY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Crescent Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho set a $11.00 target price on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Price Performance
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -320.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,928,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,186,000 after buying an additional 3,960,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 158,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company Profile
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.