HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CNTX Earnings

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Context Therapeutics worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

