Chord Energy FY2025 EPS Increased by Capital One Financial

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.59. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $149.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $134.54.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

