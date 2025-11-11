Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamond Hill Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $355.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $35,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $357,547.40. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total value of $49,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,593.40. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

