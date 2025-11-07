Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $181.88 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,074,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,864 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $181,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

DFAC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

