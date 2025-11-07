Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

