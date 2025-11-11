Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.