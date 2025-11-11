Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 10,368 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 383.3% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $565,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,233,709.52. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,785,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

