Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,539 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1,393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 318,716 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Mizuho set a $196.00 price objective on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,252.45. The trade was a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,787 shares of company stock worth $26,428,149. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSM opened at $191.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $197.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

