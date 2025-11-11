Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 966.7% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

