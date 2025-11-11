Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Copart worth $73,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Up 2.2%

CPRT stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

