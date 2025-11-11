Vertex, Inc. $VERX Stake Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,530 shares during the quarter. Vertex comprises 3.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Vertex were worth $26,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vertex by 88.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.Vertex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price target on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

