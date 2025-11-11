Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

