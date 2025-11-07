Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $324,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $60.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

