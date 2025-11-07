Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $336.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPAY. Wall Street Zen lowered Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on Corpay in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

CPAY stock opened at $278.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Corpay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,855,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 124,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,289,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corpay by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,978,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,649,000 after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

