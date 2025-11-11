Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.2550, with a volume of 16595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.