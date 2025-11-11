JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.80 to $8.70 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,353. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 207,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 27.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 23.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

