Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) Stock Price

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 129,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SouthState Bank has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.57.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState Bank by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,786 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 9,074.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SouthState Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $109,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,348 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the second quarter worth $81,769,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState Bank

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.