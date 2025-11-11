NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.26 and last traded at C$18.17, with a volume of 632993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.04 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

