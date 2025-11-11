iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.2520, with a volume of 8701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEV. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

