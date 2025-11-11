Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.6%

Global Partners stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.76. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,472. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.43). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,714,514.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,655,000 after acquiring an additional 275,906 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $178,723,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,849,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,843,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 55,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

