Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $173,696.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 219,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

