FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.4550, with a volume of 38342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.