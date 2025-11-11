Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTRA. BNP Paribas upgraded Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

NTRA stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.81. 282,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.74. Natera has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $210.90.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $355,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,980.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares in the company, valued at $22,255,314.60. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062 over the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

