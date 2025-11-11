NU (NYSE:NU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.2950, with a volume of 9075555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $626,569,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at $150,763,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

