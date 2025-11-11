LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.7850, with a volume of 113743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities set a $57.50 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 172.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,064,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 214,696 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 9,177,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,822,835 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after buying an additional 3,465,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,163,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

