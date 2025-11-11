SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $77.54. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 164,444 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, New Street Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.5%

SoftBank Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.