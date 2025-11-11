Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.58. Barratt Redrow shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTDPY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 1.9%

Barratt Redrow Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 357.0%.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

