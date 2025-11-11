Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.4690, with a volume of 487689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. CWM LLC increased its position in Enviri by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Enviri by 11,332.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviri during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

