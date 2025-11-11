American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $37.20. American Public Education shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 87,475 shares trading hands.

APEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price target on American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 target price on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The stock has a market cap of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in American Public Education by 3.5% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

