iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 690770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.98.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48.

About iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Capped Energy Index the Index, net of expenses. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

