iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.19, with a volume of 690770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.98.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.48.
About iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Capped Energy Index the Index, net of expenses. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- EVgo’s 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.